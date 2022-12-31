Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Southern States Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. 1,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $252.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 254.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

