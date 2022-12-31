SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $442.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

