Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,032 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 2.04% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 657.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROBT stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $35.72. 25,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,148. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

