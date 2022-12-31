Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 111,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 148,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,391. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

