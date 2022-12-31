Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY remained flat at $64.55 during trading on Friday. 323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also

