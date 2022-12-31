Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 963,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99,926 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 194,339 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

