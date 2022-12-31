SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPK Acquisition by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPK Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

SPK Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 33,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,023. SPK Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

SPK Acquisition Company Profile

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

