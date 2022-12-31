SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184,388 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce makes up 4.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.54% of SPS Commerce worth $203,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 138,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,214. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $146.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.