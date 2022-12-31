SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Update

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

SSNC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.06. 811,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

