ssv.network (SSV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.27 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.22 or 0.00061600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $113.22 million and $1.27 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00462304 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.23 or 0.02984764 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.36 or 0.29582704 BTC.
About ssv.network
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars.
