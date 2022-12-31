STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Short Interest Up 22.4% in December

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 51,985 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $2,490,601.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,643,992 shares in the company, valued at $414,133,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 851,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,487. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.