Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 47.9% in December

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 59,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

About Staffing 360 Solutions

NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.82. 15,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

