Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

