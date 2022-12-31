State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 3,900 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.