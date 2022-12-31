State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.