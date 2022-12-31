State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 8,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

