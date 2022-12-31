State of Michigan Retirement System Has $33.23 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,560 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $33,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.74 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

