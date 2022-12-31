State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $559.13 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

