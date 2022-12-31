State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $101.21 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

