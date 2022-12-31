State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

