State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock opened at $428.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.22. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

