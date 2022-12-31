Steem (STEEM) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $60.01 million and $2.55 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,600.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000412 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00409210 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021385 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00879784 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00093723 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.56 or 0.00581673 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00249905 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,292,670 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
