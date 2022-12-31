Steem Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $60.64 million and $2.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,553.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000413 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00410243 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021148 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.61 or 0.00879597 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00094312 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00590215 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00248966 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,312,566 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.