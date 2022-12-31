Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,200 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 2,625,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.4 days.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of STZHF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

