Stephens Trims STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price to $85.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.70.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

