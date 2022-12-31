StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. 282,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.71 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,383,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,932,219.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,612 shares of company stock worth $14,148,577. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in StepStone Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. State Street Corp grew its position in StepStone Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in StepStone Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

