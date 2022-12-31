StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,722.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 232,900 shares of company stock worth $306,009. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.