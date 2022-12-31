StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.