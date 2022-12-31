StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 15,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.15. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.