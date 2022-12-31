STP One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.25 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, STP has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $44.94 million and $3.25 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00227886 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02542466 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,845,192.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

