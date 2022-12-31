STP Price Tops $0.0255 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $44.46 million and $2.88 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035921 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00227077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02531709 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,742,351.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

