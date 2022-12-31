Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of STRT remained flat at $20.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $120.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

