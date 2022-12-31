Substratum Market Cap Tops $323,928.95 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $323,928.95 and approximately $0.06 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084424 USD and is up 16.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

