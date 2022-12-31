Substratum Price Reaches $0.0008 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $323,928.95 and approximately $0.06 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00227871 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084424 USD and is up 16.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

