Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,134,800 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the November 30th total of 1,106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $1.05 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

