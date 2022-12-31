Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 122,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SRZN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Surrozen stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. 848,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,713. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Surrozen will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRZN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the first quarter worth about $377,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 757,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

