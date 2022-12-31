sUSD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.35 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $47.21 million and $4.35 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,324,996 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

