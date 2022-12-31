SushiSwap Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $206.78 million and $31.47 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005610 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

