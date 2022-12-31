SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Price Performance

SVFB remained flat at $10.09 on Friday. 567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,844. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVF Investment Corp. 2

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 330.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,507,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,839 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 46.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,143,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 364,631 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 755,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 739,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 7.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 676,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

