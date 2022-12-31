Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in December

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,300 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 639,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.9 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:SWDBF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.91. 794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $20.84.
