Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of SWRAY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. 20,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

About Swire Pacific

(Get Rating)

Read More

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.