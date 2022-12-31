Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 39.1% in December

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of SWRAY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. 20,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $9.09.
About Swire Pacific
