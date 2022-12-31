Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWVL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Swvl in the third quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Swvl during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Swvl during the third quarter valued at $6,985,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Swvl by 370.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 896,213 shares in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Swvl Trading Up 29.9 %

Swvl stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 37,976,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Swvl has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Swvl

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWVL. Barclays began coverage on Swvl in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Swvl in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Swvl in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

