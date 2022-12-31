Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity

Sysco Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.