Syscoin (SYS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.50 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $74.60 million and $1.50 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,979,910 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

