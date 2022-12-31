T-mac DAO (TMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $244.54 Million

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $244.54 million and $55,880.46 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461844 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.42 or 0.02945783 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.06 or 0.29553280 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24411886 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $55,823.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

