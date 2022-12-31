TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, an increase of 199.8% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAGOF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

TAG Immobilien stock remained flat at $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.