TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.66) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TEG stock opened at €6.05 ($6.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €5.59 ($5.95) and a 52-week high of €25.34 ($26.96). The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.21 and its 200 day moving average is €8.33.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

