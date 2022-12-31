Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 3.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Target by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. 2,391,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

