Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Shares of TGT opened at $149.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

