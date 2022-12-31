TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. TCV Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCV Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.