Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

